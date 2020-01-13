Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan military’s spokesman on Sunday said that Indian army’s attempts for repeat of false flag operation on the pattern of what it did in Delhi in 2001 and Mumbai in 2008 look failed.

In a tweet from his personal account, Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that India continues to stage ‘failed dramas’ so as to charge Pak army of killing and mutilating Indian soldiers in the skirmishes along the Line of Control. “After the failed drama of killing & mutilating a Kashmiri near LoC, ill-planned attempt for repeat of Delhi 2001/Mumbai 2008 type false flag looks failed,” he said.

Ghafoor hoped that India will make public the results of the investigation into what he dubbed as a drama of killing and mutilating a Kashmiri near the LoC. “Hope results of investigations will be made public. Arrested ones will possibly be found listed in a jail,” the tweet said further.

India has been accusing Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) of mutilating bodies of Indian soldiers in the skirmishes between the two armies along the LoC.

On 11 January 2020, the India media quoted Indian army officials as having alleged that Pakistan’s BAT beheaded and mutilated body of a Kashmiri along the LoC. It alleged that the body of Mohammad Aslam (28) was badly mutilated.

On 18 December 2019, India Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had said that there have been incidents of BAT mutilating bodies of Indian soldiers.

On 22 November, Indian reports said that militants or a Pakistani “Border Action Team” killed three Indian soldiers and savagely mutilated one of the bodies in Machhil sector of Kupwara district along the LoC.

India had been attempting to stage false flag operations on its soil and put the blame on Pakistan.