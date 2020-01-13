Share:

srinagar - Indian security forces gunned down three suspected freedom fighters in an encounter at Gulshanpora Tral of Pulwama district in Occupied Kashmir.

The suspected freedom fighters were identified as Umar Fayaz Lone (Hizbul Mujahideen), Adil Bashir Mir (Hizbul Mujahideen) and Faizan Hameed Bhat (Jaish-e-Mohammed), reported Indian media.

Security forces cordoned off the area and a search operation was underway in the Gulshanpora area of Tral in the south Kashmir district.

Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Hammad Khan is believed to have been killed in the encounter that is underway since early morning in Tral, Pulwama of South Kashmir.

Three fighters were trapped inside when the encounter started.

Forces had received specific intelligence inputs about presence of freedom fighters in the area, claimed a police officer.

As the forces were conducting searches, the gunmen fired at them, triggering an encounter, he further claimed.

After killing all three freedom fighters, the security forces called off operation in the area.