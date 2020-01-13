Share:

The health conditions in Pakistan require the attention of the federal government as the policies so far have not been able to deal with the challenges in the sector. A sector that is barely allotted 4 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is bound to create problems for the people of the country. A weak health system has resulted in Pakistan being susceptible to viral infections and diseases like polio, dengue, congo, and H1N1. The presence of these viruses in Pakistan makes a large body of people susceptible to these diseases, especially without public health awareness campaigns advising people to tackle health challenges according to the instructions of the government.

Provinces like Sindh are already facing a shortfall of medicines. With such conditions at hand, without the government’s interference, the situation is unlikely to change. It is important for the governments, both provincial and federal, to devise awareness campaigns regarding these diseases plaguing the people of Pakistan, how to take care of themselves, and how they can take preventive measures against diseases without self-medication. In the case of H1N1, Dr Qaiser Sajjad of the Pakistan Medical Association said influenza is a highly contagious viral infection and that increasing the body’s immunity through preventive steps is the key to avoiding complications. These measures include vaccination against influenza that should be done every year, intake of a healthy diet, seven to eight hours’ night sleep and drinking plenty of water. In case anyone contracts the virus, complete bed rest is advised along with avoiding hugging, shaking hands and sharing personal items such as glasses, cups, towels, mobile phones, pens, etc. With such information made available and accessible, people will be aware of how to take care of themselves.

Another aspect of these health challenges is that it is going to impact the tourism industry of the country along with making international travel for Pakistanis more difficult. Travel advisories against Pakistan are being issued because of it. In the new fiscal year, the health sector of Pakistan should be granted the attention it requires in order to fix the challenges it faces. The first priority should be to provide relevant medication wherever required in order to save the loss of lives along with strategising how to curb the growth of these diseases.