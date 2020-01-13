Share:

Addressing at event in Lahore, Federal Minister of Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar said on Sunday that “Investment in the country has increased by 78%. The year 2019 was of economic stability, while 2020 will be the year of progress and prosperity.”

He emphasised that the investment has increased tremendously due to the effective policies of the PTI Government which has allowed the economy to witness stable growth leading to strengthening of rupee and resulting in reduction of inflation.

He further stated that government is dealing with price hikes on emergency basis as he declared “The year 2019 was of economic stability, while 2020 will be the year of progress and prosperity,” whereas he also mentioned that country has witnessed growth of 15% in overall revenue despite the fact that imports in the country were on a decreasing trend.

Hammad Azhar has categorically discussed the situation regarding inflows, revenue collection, Public Sector Development Programme spending, current account balance and foreign exchange reserves which reflect the trend towards gradual increase in the weightage of positive economic indicators.