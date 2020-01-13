Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 39,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47,400 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1481.26 feet, which was 95.26 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 16,100 cusecs and outflow as 8,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1178.50 feet, which was 138.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded aT 10,000 cusecs each. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded aT 15,600, 17,800 and 9,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly from the Kabul River, 8,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13,100 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 5.675 million acre feet.