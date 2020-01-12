Share:

LOS ANGELES- James Blunt had never been to a concert before launching his own music career. The ‘Your Beautiful’ hitmaker has admitted the first time he experienced songs being performed on stage was when he fronted a show for himself. Asked the first gig he ever went to, he admitted: ‘’It was my own, at a pub in King’s Cross called the Water Rats.’’ The 45-year-old star may still have a successful music career but he sometimes gets mistaken for a taxi driver because of the unusual mode of transport he prefers. He said: ‘’I was in Thailand once on a tuk-tuk and I decided to buy two of them. ‘’My sister has one in Sussex that she drives her kids to school in, and I have the other one in Ibiza with me. ‘’People always stop me and ask for lifts because it still says ‘taxi’ on the top, and then they realise it’s me and say, ‘Oh God, man, what happened?’’’ Meanwhile, if the former soldier’s life is ever turned into a movie, his mum would like to see Hollywood legend Tom Cruise in the leading role - though James admitted ‘Alan Partridge’ star Steve Coogan is a more likely choice. Asked who’d play him in a movie, he told Cosmopolitan: ‘’My mother would like it to be Tom Cruise, but I know that’s wishful thinking.

Martin blames Will Smith for Bad Boys delay

LOS ANGELES - Martin Lawrence says Will Smith is to blame for the delay in making ‘Bad Boys For Life’. Will and Martin have joined forces for the third installment in the ‘Bad Boys’ franchise but Martin, 54, revealed Will, 51, was adamant that the script for the follow up to 1995’s ‘Bad Boys’ and 2003’s ‘Bad Boys 2’, had to be perfect. He told ‘Good Morning America’: ‘’It took so long because of [Will. He wouldn’t do the script unless it was right.’’ And Will admitted that he was initially worried about his and Martin’s chemistry. He explained: ‘’We haven’t seen each other in a while. The concern was always chemistry because the first two movies we were making stuff up in all of the scenes. Everything we were making up in the scenes was a result of the chemistry. The first time we walked into a room together ... it was so perfect.’’ And Will recently promised fans that they won’t be disappointed with the new movie.