Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday that Karachi was once the seventh most dangerous city in the world, but now it was completely peaceful city. “Now Karachi has changed as international cricket has returned to the city. The opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League will also be held here,” the CM said. He expressed these views while addressing the “2nd Commissioner Marathon” event. Sindh chief minister urged the people of Karachi to join in building the city. “Police, Rangers, and people have made many sacrifices for peace and order. We are trying to overcome the problem of street crimes,” the CM said, adding that Karachi faced a shortage of gas during winters. Sindh chief minister congratulated the special children on the occasion, and said that it was a great pleasure for him to participate in this event. Earlier, CM Syed Murad Ali Shah was warmly received by Commissioner Karachi, Deputy Commissioner and SSP South on arrival at Marathon Moin Khan Academy, where he first met with the special children who participated in the marathon.