The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has halted the routine work of washing the 900 kilometre long roads of the Lahore metropolitan. The AlBayrak and Ozpak companies had contracts to deal with the work. The contracts are set to expire in January and February, respectively. The Waste Management company has started taking control of the work from both companies, AlBayrak and Ozpak, in phases. However, LWMC has already initiated the routine work regarding the mechanical sweeping of the roads but has not shown any initial bearing towards road washing which is likely to be the scenario for much longer time. The dust and dirt on city roads has become a major concern for citizens.

Sohail Anwar Malik, the Director General Operations for LWMC stated that routine work for mechanical sweeping has now shifted from from private companies.