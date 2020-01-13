Share:

KARACHI - Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly (SA) Firdous Shamim Naqvi announced here on Sunday to bring Sindh Local Government Amendment Bill in the provincial assembly, adding that the Muttahid Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and GDA would also be taken on board.

He said the present local government system in the province had failed miserably as urban areas of the province were neglected.

“The drafted local bodies’ bill is very much similar to those of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) through which the local government would be empowered,” he said, and added that education, health and transport sectors would be looked after by the local bodies after the passage of the bill.

Naqvi said that he would also approach the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to enlist its support for the opposition’s private bill.

Responding to MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s resignation as federal cabinet minister, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President Haleem Adil Shaikh said that MQM-P had already clarified that his resignation had nothing to with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s offer.

He said neither the MQM-P was fed up with the federal government nor was it leaving the same.

“The MQM-P convener has registered his protest and categorically stated that it has nothing to do with Bilawal’s offer to the party,” Shaikh said, and reminded, “On Karachi issues, we are more concerned than the MQM-P. The 18th Constitutional Amendment is a major hurdle in the way of Centre’s efforts to redress grievances of people of Sindh.”

The PTI leader was of the view that whenever the federal government tried to resolve Sindh issues, the PPP termed it an attack on Sindh.

He said that people of Karachi had given mandate to the PTI, and it wanted to resolve their issues. “The federal government has initiated many projects in the provincial capital, which would be completed soon,” he expressed the resolve.

Criticizing the PPP, the PTI leader said that MQM-P remained PPP’s coalition partner three to four times, but the latter gave no considerable project for Karachi.