LAHORE - Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Chairman Muhammad Aslam Tahir Sunday said there is dire need of more active participation of Pakistan in Domotex Exhibition 2020 being held in Germany and the government should chalk out a comprehensive policy for ensuring the participation of carpet exporters. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PCMEA office bearers here. Senior member Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Major (R) Akhter Nazir, Muhammad Akbar and others were also present on this occasion. Aslam Tahir said Indian carpet exporters, their archrivals, set up about 300 stalls while Pakistani carpet exporters’ total stalls are much less in number as compared to these Indians and this happened due to the lack of financial assistance from our government. He further said PCMEA delegation present in Domotex Exhibition 2020 will hold important business to business meetings with carpet manufacturers, investors and buyers who are participating in this exhibition and this would help the country for increasing its volume of exports. He said such kinds of exhibitions are the best medium for Pakistani carpet exporters to display their products to attract foreign buyers and the government should also exploit these events through financial assistances to those exporters who want to participate in these exhibitions. Aslam Tahir said PCMEA fully participated in the aforesaid exhibition despite this fact that they are facing multiple crises and they hoped that this would help carpet industry to boost its exports. He said the government should give package of incentive to carpet exporters besides envisaging a comprehensive policy for international exhibitions. He also demanded the government to ensure the settlement of refund as soon as possible to end dearth of capitals being faced by carpet manufacturers.