Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Petroleum Division (PD) and its attached departments were addressing almost 250-300 public complaints, being received through Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP), on daily basis, a senior official told APP. “We receive around 250 to 300 complaints of different nature daily against the Division’s attached departments, which are resolved without any delay, and our complaint resolution rate is 100 percent,” he said. The official said the portal management had recently issued a list of top 10 officials, who resolved maximum number of complaints registered with their organizations, according to which the SNGPL Managing Director had been placed at first position for redressing the public grievances. According to the list, Managing Director (MD) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited stood topped by resolving 93836 complaints, followed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Electric Power Company who addressed 38,434 complaints, Complaint Manager Islamabad Electric Supply Company solved 27,616 complaints, CEO Peshawar Electric Supply Company addressed 22,406 complaints, CEO Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (21,331), Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority resolved 14,250 complaints, CEO Gujranwala Electric Power Company satisfied 13,311 complainants, CEO Hyderabad Electric Supply Company solved 12,976 complaints, Governor State Bank of Pakistan removed grievances of 11,804 complainants and CEO Sukkur Electric Power Company revolved 10,255 complaints.