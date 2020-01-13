Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Information Secretary Dr. Nafisa Shah MNA has said that it is yet to be seen whether Muttahida Qaumi Movement remains steadfast on its stance of leaving cabinet or not, as there are reports that the “traders of politics” are coming to Karachi on a buying trip.

“It depends on MQM leaders that they should not be deceived by Jahangir Tareen once again,” she said in a statement here on Sunday.

Dr Nafisa Shah said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari always wanted that MQM should serve its voters. “Imran Khan’s every promise to the nation and his own allies has proved to be false,” she added.