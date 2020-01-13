Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - Armed robbers gunned down a woman for not stopping vehicle during robbery attempt here on Sunday. Citizens held protest demonstration against incident by blocking road.

According to details, during picket looting in village Nurpur of Sheikhupura, four armed robbers signaled to stop a vehicle carrying a family.

The driver of vehicle tried to flee from the scene after which robbers started firing killing a woman and escaped after committing murder.

Dwellers of the area blocked the road and held protest against the incident. The traffic remained disrupted for several hours due to protest.

Later police held dialogues with the protestors and assured them to arrest the culprits after which they dispersed.