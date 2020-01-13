Share:

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, after having a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation led by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, said on Monday that he stood by his yesterday’s decision of “staying away from the federal cabinet”.

“I stand 100 percent with my decision,” Mr Siddiqui stated while talking to the media alongside Asad Umar, adding that his party would continue to cooperate with the government.

During the meeting, the MQM-P convener complained against the government for not fulfilling its commitments, and making just “verbal claims”.

“The government should follow the promises rather than verbal claims, especially the final date for the funds to the municipalities must be given,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PTI minister, while terming the MQM-P’s demands as just, stated that he could understand the decision taken by the MQM-P convener to part ways with the federal cabinet.

“It is our wish that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui stays a member of the cabinet,” Asad added.

The PTI minister further remarked that soon major projects would be initiated in Karachi, and the prime minister will visit the metropolis in the first week of February to inaugurate several projects.

Regarding the performance of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Asad Umar stated that the governor has been doing “a great job”, and there was no plan of removing him from the post.

Asad termed water supply “a major issue of Karachi”, and added that the second major problem was transportation.

“It is better that we work jointly for Karachi and Pakistan […] the center has granted Rs10 to 11 billion for the KFour projects,” he pointed out. “Soon a briefing will be given on projects costing Rs162 billion.”

Both leaders told the media that the meeting was pre-planned, rubbishing rumours that the Centre was holding negotiations with the MQM-P.

Earlier today, the MQM-P boycotted the Karachi Bahali Committee’s meeting presided over by Asad Umar at the Governor House, and subsequently Mr Asad arrived at the MQM-P Head Office in Bahadurabad to persuade the disgruntled members of the allied party.

The MQM-P excused itself from participating in the Bahali Committee meeting. Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Faisal Sabzwari and Kanwar Naveed Jamil were expected to attend the meeting.

Reportedly, the ruling PTI’s delegation comprising of Mr Asad, MNA Aftab Siddiqui and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman assured the MQM-P’s leaders that their concerns would be addressed on the priority basis.

The government has speeded up efforts to secure the coalition government by sorting out the reservations of the allied parties.

Besides, senior members of the ruling PTI government and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam’s (PML-Q) leadership has decided to hold a joint meeting this week to discuss the issues pertaining to the coalition government.

The decision came as the PTI’s senior politicians on Monday contacted the leadership of the PML-Q.

Importantly, the PML-Q has scheduled another meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar this week to hold consultation on provincial affairs.

Sources familiar with the matter told the media that the PML-Q has also been looking forward to the government for its implementation on the demands made by the allied party.

The PML-Q has also demanded the government to grant it development package for the constituencies it holds in the province.

The demand came in a formal way during the recent meeting between the government committee under the leadership of Jahangir Tareen and the PML-Q representatives.

The PML-Q had raised several issues relating to the public interest in the meeting with the government committee that had assured of a positive response in the next meeting.

Yesterday, MQM-P senior politician Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi announced his resignation as the Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication over certain reservations with the PTI government.

While holding a press conference in Karachi, the MQM-P leader stated, however, the party would continue to coordinate with the government.

“We had facilitated the formation of this PTI government, and we are not stepping back from our support to this government […] but under these circumstances, it is not possible for me to sit in the ministership,” he said.

Siddiqi asserted that his party would continue to support the democratic process, however, lamented that his sitting in the federal cabinet was “useless”.

"The lack of seriousness on these matters left us no choice," he said, adding that MQM-P’s Rabita Committee (Coordination Committee) had held a detailed discussion on Friday after which they had concluded that it was useless for him to hold the minister’s post.

“We had asked for two ministries, one of which is still being sought from the government,” Siddiqi stated.

“We hadn’t ask for the law ministry, and the two names [referred to the government] did not include Farogh Naseem’s name [as the Federal Minister of Law and Justice],” he regretted.

The MQM-P leader recalled that “contracts” were signed between his party and the PTI government in the presence of Jahangir Khan Tareen at Bani Gala in Islamabad, and Bahadurabad in Karachi.

Siddiqi reiterated that outstanding issues of Sindh’s urban areas were not being resolved, and that after 16-17 months, not even one point regarding the conditions in Sindh had seen progress.

"At this point, it becomes difficult for me to remain in the government, that I [continue to] hold a minister’s position, and people in Sindh continue to face the conditions they did before we joined the [federal] government." "We have fulfilled our promise and intend to fulfill our promise," he said.

However, he asked that if the city was subjected to unjust treatment, then to what extent his party would be able to cooperate.

He pointed out that for the metropolitan city of Karachi that generates thousands of billions of rupees, not even one billion rupees were being released.

“We can collect one billion even by collecting donations […] at first [the government] seemed inexperience, but now it is exhibiting lack of seriousness,” he added.

Siddiqi further mentioned that a year and a half was not a short span of time for waiting, and regretted that they needed to recall it in every meeting what was decided between his party and the government.

“We are giving this an opportunity to the government for proving themselves to the people of Karachi and Sindh that the prime minister and the president also belong to them,” he asserted.

“Ministries were also offered from somewhere else, but today’s announcement has nothing to do with that offer,” he added. “MQM-P at the moment is passing through a new phase.”

After his announcement, while responding to a question posed by a journalist regarding whether he had already submitted his resignation to the prime minister or the federal cabinet, Siddiqui said: "We have informed you first and through you [the media] we have taken the general public into confidence. We will then complete the rest of the steps."