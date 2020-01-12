Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and other law-enforcing agencies believe that the hand cracker attack in Rawalpindi on Saturday night was a terrorism incident.

Four people were injured when two unidentified bike riders lobbed hand-crackers on Adiala Road in the limits of Civil Lines and Morgah police stations. The crackers were thrown at two different places at Mubarak Lane on Adiala Road.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Benazir Bhutto Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital and Combined Military Hospital. The victims were identified as Nauman Shaukat Ali, Yousuf, Ijaz Ahmed and Asif Haider. Rawalpindi police high-ups, personnel of Pak army and forensic experts reached the spot immediately and started investigation into the incident. A CCTV footage was also obtained by the police from near the crime scene.

According to the investigators, the victims do not seem the target of the attackers as they were strangers to one another and met at the crime scene by chance. The law-enforcing agencies believed that the incident was a terrorism act. They ruled out the incident as an outcome of enmity. The police first took the incident as a shooting incident. One of the injured has been stated to be in critical condition at the CMH. The intensity of blasts was so powerful that scores of cars parked around shops and buildings got damaged with the shrapnel.

According to an injured, Ijaz Ahmed, a mechanic by profession, who was admitted in DHQ, had said that he was returning from Ganjmandi on motorcycle after purchasing spare parts of a car. He said as he reached near Mubarak Lane, two blasts occurred in front of his eyes. Some sharp subjects pierced into his chin, abdomen, and legs and he fell on the ground.