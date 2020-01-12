Share:

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate taking strict action against illegal housing schemes has demolished/sealed site offices of seven illegal housing schemes.

The housing schemes included Blue World City, Awami Villas, Abdullah City, Al-Makkah City, The Regent Form, Al-Jannat Garden and Khanyal Homes on Chakri Road Rawalpindi.

According to RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan, the RDA team including Deputy Director Planning, Superintendent Scheme, Scheme Inspector and others with the assistance of the police carried out operation against above mentioned seven illegal housing schemes under the supervision of Director MP&TE.

RDA had already issued notices to the owners of these seven illegal housing schemes under Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules as they were running illegal housing schemes, and site offices in violation of the rules.

The spokesman informed that Director General (DG) RDA, Ammara Khan had directed MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal/unauthorized housing schemes, development work, construction of booking and site offices and encroachments without any discrimination.

MP&TE Directorate RDA had advised the general public not to make any investment in any illegal/unauthorised housing scheme, he added.