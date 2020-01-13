Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University’s Department of Economics will organise a seminar on “How the poor are excluded from social mobility” on Monday, Jan 13, by 2pm at its seminar room. Pakistan Institute of Development Economics Vice Chancellor Dr Nadeem-ul-Haque, former chief executive officer (CEO), The Urban Unit, Nasir Javed, Ms Tooba Sayid from Awami Workers Party (AWP) and Women Development Front, lawyer Usama Khawar, and development practitioner Ammar Rashid and Pakistan Institute of Development Economics’ Zia Banday will participate in the event.