SHIKARPUR - A conference was held here on Sunday under the auspices of Sindhi Adabi Singat to remember and pay tributes to Shaikh Ayaz, the prominent poet of Sindh.

The event, which was held at Ideal English Grammar School, was presided over by Rafique Siyal, a famous local poet, while Jawad Jafferi was the chief guest on the occasion.

Besides that Hadi Bux, Sajjad Mahar, Aziz Qasmani, Asad Manghnhar and Adarish Shaikh were honourable guests at the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Rafique Shaikh, Advocate Hadi Bux, Aziz Qasmani, Anwar Shaikh and others paid rich tributes to Shaikh Ayaz, and said that Ayaz was a romantic poet and also had an expertise in revolution poetry.

Ghulam Chandio, Sami Sajjid, Nazeer Sarohi, Hakim Gul Mahar, Sahil Bhayo, Ali Agha Durrani, Yar Markhand, Mukhtiar Soomro, Muhammad Kashif, Atif Jani, Siraj Dil Lohar, Sarang Shaikh, Gohar Shaikh and others read out verses from Ayaz’s poetry which was applauded by the audience.

Abdul Wahab Kagzi, Shikarpur Bachayo Tehreek chairman, Zahid Bhanbhro, Zafar Alvi, Zahid Pahore Advocate, Ali Asghar Advocate, Irshad Chandio, the deputy director information department Shikarpur, Abdul Salam Unar, Zahid Noon, Waheed Phulpoto, Adil Mahar, Irfan Noon, and others came from across Sindh, and paid rich homage to Shaikh Ayaz.

A large number of people, belonging to different walks of life, also attended the event and expressed their pleasure that Ayaz was born in Shikarpur, who had made a name for himself across Pakistan.

It is worth-mentioning here that the poetry of Ayaz has also been translated in many languages, including English, Persian, Urdu, and many more.