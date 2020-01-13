Share:

AhmedpurEast - Punjab Chaudhry Governor Muhammad Sarwar has said that the solution to the problems of overseas Pakistanis is one of the top priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He said Premier Imran Khan has instructed concerned quarters to provide maximum facilities to overseas Pakistanis who were a big source of foreign reserves of the country, These views were expressed by him while talking to London based business group which called him in Governor house under the leadership of Shahzad Khan Baloch.

The Punjab governor said that PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan had put the country on the path of progress which economy was deteriorated by previous rulers’ wrongdoings.

He stated that Insha Allah in current year 2020 people would get relief due to the implementation of government economic reforms agenda.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar informed the delegation that PTI government intends to take opposition on board for legislation and we do hope that opposition would join hands with government in the larger interest of the country.

However he categorically stated there would be no bargaining on accountability as Prime Minister Imran Khan bagged votes on his Ehtesab agenda.

Governor Punjab further told the London based delegation that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself monitoring the performance of Punjab government and issues directions for the betterment of the masses.,

Earlier Shahzad Khan Baloch,Tariq Khan Baloch and London based leading lawyer Naseem Ahmed apprised him of his native city AhmedpurEast longstanding problems.

Two former Union Nazimeens of city AhmedpurEast Muhammad Ejaz Khan Baloch and Muhammad Khalid Khan Baloch were also present on this occasion.

Later Governor Punjab and his wife hosted a dinner in the honour of Shahzad Khan Baloch,Tariq Khan Baloch ,Naseem Ahmed advocate and their families.

PML(N) ex-MPA qazi Adnan Fareed called on President PML(N) Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Hussain Nawaz Sharif in London.

He prayed for the early recovery of Quaid PML(N) Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Qazi Adnan Fareed conveyed a message of his maternal cousin Engineer Muhammad BalighurRerhman ex-federal minister & Central Deputy Secretary General PML(N).He also briefed President PML(N) about the prevailing political situation of Bahawalpur division

From Zafar Malik

SIALKOT, Jan 12:- Police have traced out a two-week old brutal murder of a local property dealer and police have arrested main accused kidnapper-cum-killer with his companion in Daska tehsil here today.

According to the local accused Fiaz alias Amjad , a van driver by profession , had asked a village Aallo Mahaar-Motra based local property dealer Syed Sarfraz Hussain to marry daughter with accused Fiaz.But the property dealer refused for this marriage.

On this, accused van driver Fiaz became anguished and he kidnapped Syed sarfraz Hussain two weeks ago with the help of his companion co-accused Sharafta Ali.

Police officials added that both accused brutally killed the kidnapped property dealer Sarfraz. Accused also badly burnt his dead body and buried it in local fields in village Kharoliyaan-Motra Daska tehsil here in a bid to conceal their sin.

Motra police recovered the dead body.Police used some scientific methods of investigation and arrested both of the accused.

Both accused Fiaz alias Amjad and Sharafat confessed to kill him as punishment for refusinvvhis daughter’s marriage with accused van driver Amjad.