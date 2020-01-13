Share:

The Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria is forcing civilians in the country’s northwest to flee their houses amid a cease-fire there, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground on Sunday.

The regime helicopters threw a written statement in the rural areas of the northwestern Aleppo province in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

The statement said that there is no return from the decision on clearing Idlib and western Aleppo of “terrorists”. It asserted that the presence of civilians prevented the regime forces from fighting “terrorists”.

Al-Assad described all opposition military groups as “terrorist organizations”.

On Friday, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry announced that Turkey and Russia have agreed on the implementation of the cease-fire within the Idlib de-escalation zone, stopping the air and ground attacks, preventing loss of life and new migratory flows to contribute to the normalization of life.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

But the truce call continued to be violated and the regime and Russian forces’ attacks killed more than 1,300 civilians.

Over 1 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to intense attacks over the last year.

According to the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, the Idlib province is home to around 3 million civilians, 75% of them women and children.