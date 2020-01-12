Share:

ISLAMABAD- The biting cold winds have brought an increase in the demand for local ‘winter delights’ in the country where a large number of citizens can be seen outside shops and winter food stalls are doing good business due to the rising demand for the foods.

Great rush of food lovers is being witnessed on stalls and shops selling Gajar ka Halwa, Kashmiri tea, coffee, dhoodh jalebi, fried fish, corn soups, samosa, pakora, Halwa puri, Sajji, Siri paye and dry fruits during evening and nights where people along with families are being seen to enjoy these items in order to keep themselves warm.

According to citizens, scores of temporary stalls have been set up by vendors where winter food items are being sold.

The demand of fried fish and Gajjar ka Halwa has increased manifold and fish outlets in different cities were crowded with young customers.

A vendor said winter months always bring additional business for them and they continue selling hot Kashmiri tea and fast food items which usually attract citizens in cold nights.

A group of boys said, “We cannot resist buying when we see Gajar Ka Halwa at famous sweet shops.”

A shopkeeper selling chicken corn soup said, “Winter was the perfect time to earn handsome amount through selling chicken corn soup which is our trade mark.”

A shopkeeper said, the ongoing chill in the winter also added a surge in the demand of traditional Balochi Sajji.

Sajji is also becoming an all-weather treat and popular food. Eateries serving delights attracting significant number of families especially on weekends to enjoy the desi cuisine, said a restaurant owner.

Another shopkeeper said that Halwa in desi ghee keeps the body warm and this is why it is extensively used in winter.

A customer said these outlets are attracting a large number of customers after the cold wave has gripped country with fog and snow.