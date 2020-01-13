Share:

LAHORE - Ernesto Trotz hammered a hat-trick to help Barry’s outscore Tetra Pak by 5-3 in the final to clinch lift the HBL Pakistan Polo Cup here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Ernesto Trotz remained instrumental throughout the final and displayed high-quality polo skills and techniques to emerge as top scorer with a hat-trick while Shah Shamyl Alam slammed in the remaining two goals. From the losing side, all the three goals were scored by Edward Banner Eve.

Barry’s were off to a flying start as they thrashed two back-to-back goals to have 2-0 lead in the first chukker. Tetra Pak made their presence felt in the second chukker as they converted a field goal to reduce the margin to 2-1. Barry’s once again launched a series of attacks on Tetra Pak’s goal and succeeded in converting another goal on a 60-yard penalty to stretch their lead to 3-1.

Barry’s continued their good show in the third chukker as they fired in another field goal to further stretch their lead to 4-1. Tetra Pak then fought back well and struck a field goal in the dying moments of the third chukker to reduce the deficit to 4-2 and then converted a 40-yard penalty in the beginning of the fourth and last chukker to further reduce the margin to 4-3. Tetra Pak then tried their best to level the score but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit while Barry’s not only defended well but also fired in another fired goal to win the final 5-3. Mariano Regal and Manuel Carranza officiated the final as field umpires while Kian Hall was match referee.

Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Shah graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. Other notables present on the occasion were HBL General Manager and Senior Regional Chief Central Mehmood Sharif Janjua, Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yaar Tiwana, former LPC Chief Ishaq Khan Khakwani, Agha Najeeb Raza, Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Col (R) Mudassar Shareef, polo players and their families.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, Diamond Paints Blue overpowered Diamond Paints White by 6-3. From Diamond Paints Blue, Bilal Haye hammered a hat-trick while Mumtaz Abbas Niazi contributed with a brace and Mariano Regal one goal. From Diamond Paints White, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed banged in a brace and Hissam Ali Hyder struck one.