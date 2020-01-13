Share:

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has launched a new project to provide livelihood opportunities to both Afghan refugees and Pakistani communities.

A spokesman of UNCHR talking to Radio Program said a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed to this effect between the UN agency and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund.

Under the project, the most vulnerable households would be provided with intensive coaching in the area of agriculture and entrepreneurship, various packages, including livestock, to support such initiatives, as well as access to financial services.

The official said such projects would have a significant impact in the lives of the vulnerable people living in abject poverty.

This initiative would help lift the Afghan refugee population and members of the host community out of poverty and provide them with sustainable livelihoods, the spokesman added .

The project would help 3000 households in Mansehra and Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chaghi in Balochistan.