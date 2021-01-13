Share:

LAHORE - The city district administration sealed 50 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 58,000 fine for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town Zeshan Ranjha sealed nine shops in A-Block Model Town while AC Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed 18 shops two restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 15,000 fine on overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation.

AC City Fizan Ahmed sealed 12 shops and nine hotels and restaurants over SOPs violation and imposed Rs 23,500 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 over SOPs violation in his jurisdiction.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly, the spokesperson added.