Peshawar - Under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP), 65 mega schemes in road infrastructure are being executed in the newly merged districts for which more than Rs17 billion have been allocated in the current financial year whereas work on 114 other projects of road infrastructure under the provincial Annual Development Programme (ADP) is also in progress for which an amount of Rs4.00 billion has been allocated in the ADP of current financial year.

These communication projects include five projects in District Bajur, six in District Mohmand, 13 in Khyber, five in Kurram, seven in Orakzai, eight in North Waziristan, 33 in South Waziristan, two in sub division Hassan Khel, one in Dara Adam Khel, three in Jandola, eight in Darazinda, seven in Wazir area and two projects in Bhatani area of Waziristan.

This was informed in a meeting of communication and works department held here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair. The meeting reviewed progress made so far on the projects regarding construction and rehabilitation of roads in the newly merged areas. Special Assistant to CM on C&W Riaz Khan, Secretary C&W Ijaz Hussain Ansari, Secretary P&D Amir Tareen, Chief Engineer C&W and other relevant official also attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in details about the progress made so far on various projects of road communication being executed in merged areas through ADP and AIP as well.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister termed the road communication network as of vital importance for rapid development of the merged areas. He said that timely completion of these projects maintaining the desired standard and quality was priority of the provincial government which would not be compromised at all. He said that completion of these projects would not only provide quality communication facilities to the people but would also be helpful in promoting trade and economic activities and providing employment opportunities to the local people.

He directed the provincial departments and authorities to ensure transparency in all matters of their respective departments making it clear that any kind of financial irregularity and corruption would not be tolerated.

Taking the notice of complaints about substandard construction work on certain projects, the Chief Minister directed the communication and works department to look into the matter and take action against the responsible ones.