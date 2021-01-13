Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Tuesday that renowned Urdu poet Ahmad Faraz was an asset to the nation and the love and affection he received from the people had no parallel in the country’s literary history. He was talking to media persons at H-8/1 graveyard on the occasion of 90th birth anniversary of his father Ahmad Faraz where he had come to offer Fateha. He said that Faraz had a distinct style and he advocated cause of oppressed people of the society. Shibli Faraz said that late poet had great expectations from the new generation and there was need to publicise his message which could prove helpful in moving forward. He said work of great poets and literary figures such as Ahmad Faraz was a source of guidance for the nation which should celebrate the anniversaries of great literary figures to acquaint the new generation about their achievements.