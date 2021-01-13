Share:

Lahore - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday convicted three accused involved in Nankana Sahib incident of last year.

The court handed down two-year imprisonment to main accused, Imran Chishti, besides awarding fine amounting to Rs 10,000. The court also awarded six-month imprisonment to co-accused Muhammad Salman and Muhammad Ahmad.

However, the court acquitted five other accused due to lack of evidence against them. The prosecution presented witnesses and evidence against the convicts during the trial proceedings.

ATC Judge, Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the case proceedings and handed down imprisonment when the charges laid down in FIR, registered by Nankana Sahib police, were proven in the court.

The police had registered a case under Sections 290/295 A, 341, 506, 148, 149 of the PPC and 7-ATA when a scuffle broke out between two groups of Muslims in city Nankana Sahib almost a year ago at a tea stall where some customers and the tea stall owner had an altercation.

Court adjourns hearing of

assets beyond means case against Fawad Hassan Fawad

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means case against Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to prime minister, till February 11. Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Akmal Khan conducted the proceedings of the case.

The court recorded the statement of a prosecution witness during the proceedings. The court summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing while adjourning the matter till February 11.

The bureau had alleged that the former principal secretary had accumulated assets beyond his sources of income. It was alleged that he owned assets worth Rs 5 billion besides multiple ‘benami’ accounts. It is pertinent to mention here that a Lahore High Court division bench had granted post-arrest bail to Fawad Hassan Fawad in the case.