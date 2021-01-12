Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s all formats captain Babar Azam has backed the national team’s bowling attack ahead of the home series against South Africa. Talking to the reporters here on Tuesday, Babar said he was excited that the South African team was touring Pakistan after a period of more than 13 years. “I will be back in action in the series. I am not worried about the team’s bowling attack and have trust in my bowlers.” About Mohammad Amir’s non-inclusion in the team, Babar said the pacer’s performance has suffered recently but added that the selection committee would be inclined to include the fast bowler in the squad if he performs. Babar said he would discuss team combination with the selection committee. “To build a team, you need to give consistent opportunities to players. The more international cricket they play, the better it is for the team.” The skipper said there is a lot of talent in the squad. “I like Abdullah Shafiq while Faheem Ashraf has improved as well. Naseem Shah had a hard time but it’s not necessary a player would perform well in every series. Players need to be backed if they perform poorly in one series.” About New Zealand tour, the skipper said it was hard for him to sit out for three weeks particularly when the team needed him. “But injuries are part of the game.”