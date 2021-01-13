Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Balochistan government has released Rs 43 billion for the execution of 1430 development schemes in the province, aimed at elimination of backwardness and uplifting the living standard in the remote areas.

The provincial finance department had approved 1430 various development schemes from public sector development programme and authorized Rs 43 billion for the development projects in the province during first half of the financial year 2020-21, source said.

The government would also approve the remaining schemes out of total 1597 schemes in Balochistan. The government was working hard to complete 1351 new schemes while a total of 499 ongoing schemes in the current fiscal year.

He said the government was striving hard to resolve basic issues of people through development, adding that the approved development schemes included road and infrastructure rehabilitation, education, health, irrigation, agriculture and drinking water facilities.

He said the Department of Planning and Development would digitize all the processes and adopt automated procedures.

The government has working hard make sure the timely completion of development projects.

The chief minister has ordered the finance department to compile a data bank on all government buildings and other public assets.

Govt to ensure worker’s rights for swift socio-economic development: Governor Balochistan

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said government was taking concrete steps to ensure rights of workers as the working class is backbone of the country’s industrial and socio-economic development.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union led by Ramzan Achakzai at Governor House Quetta on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the Governor of Balochistan said that the entire nation could live a prosperous and economically comfortable life due to hard workers of the country.

“We are aware that laborers were facing difficulties in the country owing to spread of the corona virus”, he said adding however, the federal and provincial governments have been reduced the maximum problems of the needy people by delivering rations to their doorsteps under Ehsaas Kafaalat Program.

He said that it is the zealous class who work day and night to increase the national product which was commendable despite having limited sources.

The delegation demanded the Governor of Balochistan to set up a college for the children of WAPDA union employees and to allocate a quota for the children of laborers in government educational institutions.

On which, Governor assured the delegation that in view of the special importance of the workers and farmers, the present government was working for their welfare and society to give them a dignified place so that their economic condition could be improved.