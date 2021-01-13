Share:

Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar has said that Broadsheet has exposed money laundering of corrupt elements.

While addressing a press conference, Shahzad Akbar said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) benefited from every deal or NRO. There is no difference between both parties as both looted the country, he added.

He further said that opposition never asked for relief to masses as they wanted only amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws during negotiations with government regarding FATF legislation.