Prime Minister Imran Khan said Broadsheet revelations have exposed the massive scale of our ruling elites’ corruption and money laundering after the Panama Papers’ revelations.

The premier said in a series of tweets on Wednesday that these elites cannot hide behind “victimisation” card on these interneational revelations.

“What do these revelations expose repeatedly? 1. Exactly what I have been saying in my 24-year fight against corruption which is the biggest threat to Pakistan’s progress. 2. These elites come to power and plunder the country.

3. They do money laundering to stash their ill-gotten gains abroad, safe from domestic prosecution. 4. They then use their political clout to get NROs. That is how they kept their plundered wealth safe. People of Pakistan are biggest losers:

“Not only is their nation’s wealth stolen by the elites, their taxpayer money, paid for recovering this wealth, is wasted because of NROs. These revelations are tip of the iceberg. We want complete transparency from Broadsheet on our elites money laundering and on who stopped investigations.”