ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet Tuesday decided to reveal facts to expose individuals involved in money laundering and making fun of country’s institutions in light of the findings of UK Law firm Broadsheet.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz while briefing media persons in Islamabad about decisions taken by the cabinet said that an inter-ministerial committee has been formed to probe the Broadsheet scandal.

He said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and others influenced that inquiry to save their own skin and now the government under Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to make those names public, after thorough scrutiny of the available material.

The minister also said that Prime Minister Imran khan expressed his displeasure and annoyance on killing of Osama Satti in police shooting. He said that Osama Satti murder investigation’s status was raised in federal cabinet by Minister for Planning Asad Umar. He said Prime Minister directed to ensure inquiry into Osama Satti murder case in accordance of the family satisfaction of Osama Satti. The culprits accomplice in murder of Osama Satti will be taken to task, said Senator Shibli Faraz.

He said the sale of smuggled petrol is inflicting a loss of around 180 billion rupees to the national exchequer. He said so far 192 petrol pumps have sealed for selling substandard smuggled oil. He said such petrol pumps are directed to furnish record of their sale and purchase within one week. He said that 2,090 petrol pumps identified across Pakistan are involved in selling smuggled petrol. The government is committed for departmental reforms, said Shibli Faraz.

The Minister said that the cabinet also approved a bill to enhance powers of the Auditor General of Pakistan to ensure transparency. He said automation and digitisation are being introduced in the working of the office of Auditor General of Pakistan. He said issuance of cheques will be automated to prevent any kind of delay and fraud.

He said that the PTI government is vigorously working on institutional reforms and the cabinet decided to make these reforms public soon. Talking about negative impact of the sale of smuggled petrol in Pakistan, the Minister said that a crackdown has started against petrol pumps involved in selling substandard smuggled petrol, which poses hazards not only to the environment, but also adversely impacts functionality of the vehicles.

Senator Shibli Faraz said the Prime Minister also instructed to formulate a policy in fifteen days to address shortage of wheat and other food items in the country.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Departments Reform Dr Ishrat Hussein briefed the federal cabinet that more than 100 institutions of federal government have either been closed or absorbed in other departments to relieve burden from the federal government.

The cabinet also approved to award police station status to FIA Commercial Bank Circle Lahore in accordance of FIA Act 1974. This approval will help out in curtailing banking crimes. The federal cabinet also approved for appointment of members and administrators of National Tibb Council.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health briefed the federal cabinet that a law has been brought to keep check on re-usage of syringes in the country. The federal cabinet also approved to constitute Board of Governors for Pakistan Council for Science and Technology.

The federal cabinet also endorsed decisions taken in the meeting of Committee for Departmental Reforms, which held on 17th December 2020. The federal cabinet also endorsed decisions taken in the meeting of Economic Coordination Committee, which held on 06th January 2021.

The federal cabinet expressed concern for missing persons issue and to formulate laws to make an end to such issues of missing persons. The federal cabinet also approved restructuring of Board of Directors for Utility Stores Corporation.

The federal cabinet also approved deployment of Pakistan Rangers in Sindh to ensure law and order during upcoming Local Bodies Elections. The federal cabinet also allowed signing a Memorandum of Understanding between Muarif Foundation Turkey and Federal Ministry of Education for promotion of education.