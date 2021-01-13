Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Aamir Ali Ahmed visited the under-construction block of the Capital Hospital here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman CDA directed the concerned authorities to assure timely completion of the project. He also directed them to construct an underground parking. Member (Engineering) briefed the Chairman at the occasion and said that the project was supposed to be completed in March of the current year, but due to Coronavirus situation, the project is expected to be completed a little bit late than the stipulated time. This additional block will have the capacity of 100 beds. Air conditioning and other facilities will also be available. The departments of ICU and CCU will be established in this block. All OPDs and diagnostic centres of the hospitals will be in the basement of five-storey building. Besides this, six rooms will be allocated for consultants, eight for medical officers, and four for diagnostic procedures. Diagnostic services will include ECG, echocardiography, and others, according to the officials. There will be 33-bed ward for females at the first floor. Second floor will be containing 16-bed ward, CCU, VIP cardiac room, nursing station, duty rooms, and store of medical equipment. There will be 18-bed officers’ medical ward at third floor, he added.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman CDA directed for floor-wise completion of the block soon and said that work should also be started on installation of air conditioning system, lifts, HVC system and other such installations. The administration of the hospital should complete PC-I regarding furnishing and equipment so that there would be no delay in work, the Chairman directed. He further said that he will himself inspect the construction work every week.