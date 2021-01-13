Share:

rawalpindi-Traffic congestion is a severe problem creating difficulties for the citizens particularly in congested areas of the town as the number of vehicles and motorcycles are increasing day by day in the city.

Long queues of vehicles can be seen on different city roads including Murree Road, Raja Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, Saidpur Road, Rehmanad, Sadiqabad, Tench Bhatta, Chungi Number 22, Car Chowk to Scheme-III road especially during rush hours. Citizens have urged the authorities concerned to take solid steps to solve the problem of traffic jams and asked for increasing fine amount on the traffic rules violators.

They called on the authorities concerned to outline a plan for permanent solution of frequent traffic jams on roads, including road from Center Hospital to Marrir Chowk, Benazir Bhutto Road, Raja Bazar Road, Bank Road, Kutchery Chowk, Saidpur Road, Pirwadhai Road, Tench Bhatta Road, Chungi Road and Murree Road. The motorists said they have to face inconvenience when they reach late at their destinations as traffic is not being regulated properly on several roads. They said traffic jam has become a routine matter on these roads creating nuisance for commuters. “Our businesses are destroying as people avoid to come to market due to road congestion,” said a shopkeeper of Moti Bazar. The encroachments by different shop owners at Circular Road were another main cause of traffic jams while lack of traffic signals in Raja Bazaar and other important chowks were also creating traffic problems.

The commuters face big traffic problems on the congested Murree Road especially from Mareer chowk to Center Hospital due to heavy traffic load, traffic mismanagement and rules violations, Rashid Ali, a resident of Committee Chowk said.

Driving on the Murree Road is enough to test the nerves of commuters, Waseem, a daily commuter, said adding, “We daily face huge traffic mess particularly at the peak hours.”

The Committee Chowk underpass, Chandni Chowk and Sixth Road flyovers on Murree Road could not help control traffic mess mainly due to wrong parking of vehicles and other traffic rules violations.