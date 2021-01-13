Share:

Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday asked Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) to stand besides people of the province for their rights and raise “effective” voice in the federal cabinet.

Speaking on a matter of public importance in Sindh Assembly, the CM said that injustice was being done with the people of the province and asked opposition parties, MQM-P and GDA, who were allies in the federal government, to raise concerns at the centre. He said that Sindh produces about 2,500 to 2,600 MMCFD gas and it got only 750 to 800 MMCFD in last 10 days against its requirement of upto 1600 MMCFD.

“The MQM-P thinks the job is done only through writing a dissenting note in the cabinet on census issue. Even the PTI MPAs belonging to Sindh should ask their bosses in the centre to give Sindh its due share of resources,” he said. Murad said that people of Sindh have a first right to the natural gas as per the Constitution, adding that Article 158 clearly said that the province in which a well-head of natural gas was situated shall have precedence over other parts of Pakistan in meeting the requirements from that well-head.

The CM said that he had written letters to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan for giving the right to people of Sindh, but he was ‘misguided’ by some people. “In reply to my letters, the federal government maintained that it cannot provide required gas to Sindh as the previous governments had signed MoU with SNGPL. They (PTI-led federal governments) should not blame the previous governments as it has been in the power for two and a half years.” he said.

Murad said that due to ‘mismanagement’ of the PTI-led federal government, there was no electricity and gas in Pakistan, adding that inflation was on the rise. He said that there was resolution of all these issues but only needed measures with open mind.

After the chief minister’s statement, Opposition Leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi wanted to respond but he was not allowed by Speker Agha Siraj Durrani. Upon denial of the floor, Naqvi and other PTI members protested and they were equally responded by Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) lawmakers.

The continuous protest by the PTI members irked the Speaker who said that there cannot be discussion once a minister completed his statement under rule 261 of rules and procedures of Sindh Assembly. “You cannot force me,” Durrani told to protesting members.

‘We will be run out of natural gas in next 12 years as resources are being reduced’

Separately, Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh said that we would be run out of natural gas in next 12 years as the resources were being reduced. He said that Sindh resources were being stolen and the province right was given to SNGPL.

To a question, the minister said that Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) had successfully completed 100 percent first phase of mining project where it was operating an open cast lignite mine with an Annual Capacity of 3.8 million tons per annum and supplying-coal to 660 MW Mine Mouth IPP operated by Engro Power gen Thar Limited. “Till date, SECMC has produced more than 4 million ton Coal,” said the minister.

“Moreover, SECMC has recently achieved Financial Close to double its mining capacity to 7.6 million tons per annum, where it will supply coal to two more power plants of 330 MW each being setup by Thar Energy Limited and Thal Nova Power Thar Limited resulting in total electricity production of 1320 MW,” he added.

‘Jobs will be announced soon’

Meanwhile, Syed Abdul Rasheed of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal withdrew his adjournment motion regarding to provide employment opportunities to youth of Sindh on assurance of the government. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that employment in government sectors from grade 5 to 14 had to be announced in March 2020 but it was delayed due to COVID-19. He said that jobs would be announced soon.

Meanwhile, the Assembly unanimously passed a private bill ‘The Sindh Water Management (Amendment) Bill, 2020’. As per the statement of objects and reasons of the bill moved by Rana Ansar of MQM-P, the amendment was important to empower women in decision making as well as to improve socio-economic development.