CHICHAWATNI - Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadir Chatha on Tuesday directed the departments and authorities concerned of the Metropolitan Corporation to take action against encroachments in all commercial centers of the city in order to save people from any trouble.

Anti-Encroachment Municipal Officer (MO) Kashif Mehmood ordered for removing temporary and permanent encroachments, erected by shopkeepers on Khoka Bazaar and Church Road. Earlier, encroachments on High Street, Ghass Mandi, Fareed Town and Madhali Road were demolished on the directions of the commissioner. The municipal officer said action would continue without any discrimination and strict legal action would be taken against those who offered resistance in removal of encroachments.