Almost one year into the pandemic, I trust by now we all know the standard takeaways: The notions that we need to re-think our approach to life by way of faith; display a sense of renewed gratitude and humility; create a balance between recklessness and obsessiveness (meaning precautions, but within reason); in using this time as an opportunity to de-clutter our lives; to re-organise our priorities and in developing a conscious mindfulness of the realisation that we are indeed in a unique moment in history. So, instead, I would like to draw attention to what I believe are two different, but very important elements—connectivity (or keeping connections) and productivity—which we need to safeguard by showing unrelenting resilience and commitment, as we steer course in an unchartered territory that perhaps we only got a glimpse of back in 1664. That was the year of the Great Plague, as recorded by the renowned historian Daniel Defoe. However, this time the intensity is grossly higher, because today’s world in comparison is so much more connected or rather so closely intertwined owing to an unprecedented pace of globalisation over the last 3 decades; something that was obviously not the case back in the seventeenth century. And it is this very connectivity with each other that we need to protect, since it is being challenged like never before. Meaning, we need to safeguard the invaluable and key connections that drive modern day growth and the concept of collective development: These connections being, to name only a few, academic connections between the institutions, faculty and co-students; connections that ensure free flow of information, technology, innovations, products, people and their values; connections that support a global supply chain to help provide countries the access to capital and people the access to knowledge and opportunity. All these connections are essential prerequisites to making this world a better place to live in, as these connections in turn, ensure an equitable distribution of wealth and a fair level of growth across continents and it is again these very connections that see to it that together we reach out to the poorest of the poor and eradicate poverty. Sadly, this is the very spot where the COVID pandemic is hitting the hardest. Post pandemic, as these connections get disrupted, people get disengaged, economies start looking inwards, protectionism creeps back in, and thereby we run the danger of undoing what has taken us decades to achieve.

More pertinently, one of the biggest blessings—vis-à-vis connections—that one can have is to get connected to inspiring and visionary teachers. In this, I was very blessed to connect with two of the leading professors in their respective fields and both could not have emphasised more the need to stay connected, specifically outside of one’s comfort zone in order to succeed in a way that touches lives beyond borders. Professor M J Higgins, the world-famous author of ‘Born to Win’, always started his first lesson by asking each one of us on how many people we knew and actually were in touch with outside of our country of residence—remember these were the eighties and the luxury of emails, WhatsApp, Instagram, mobile phones etc. was just not there; letters or regular phone calls were the order of the day. Anyone with a scorecard of less than 5 was then asked to reach at least this number by the semester’s end—And some famous examples of his students who learnt the art of building connections went on to become global leaders: Alexander Hague started in his class at zero, so did Peter Falk and interestingly, so did Joe Biden.

The first became the US Secretary of the State, the second an iconic Hollywood actor and the third is ready to assume the mantle of the US Presidency in a few days. The second teacher, Professor Victor Vroom emphasised the importance of connectivity through endeavouring to make a difference outside one’s immediate community or even outside one’s own species. He in reality, was in fact only passing on the message of his own mentor, Dr Deming who physically laboured to understand the true essence of attaining complete compliance to quality by devoting 3 full years of his life to just see to it that he somehow improves the quality of life of his blind cat. Later, he was to carry this very learning from his personal and truly transformational experience to go on to teach the importance of quality to the entire Japanese nation. Today Dr Deming is worshipped in Japan as a management guru who successfully put the country’s manufacturing on the course of reaching excellence in quality. Dr Deming left his blind cat to Dr Vroom who used to occasionally bring it to his classrooms to demonstrate to his young students the power in keeping connections. Take a cursory look around and one finds that regions that are able to find connections progress and the regions that fail to make connections are left behind. Little wonder then that South Asia is the least connected region in the world and also the poorest; this despite having arguably one of the best brains around! Alarmingly, Pakistan’s connectivity even outside of South Asia is stalling. In 1960 almost 72 (significant) foreign companies conducted operations in Pakistan covering nearly all sectors of the economy and accounting for around 26 percent of manufacturing. In 1990, this number increased to 84 but only after including the then newly-opened financial sector, however, now in 2021 this number stands reduced to only 45 companies that merely account for 8 percent of our industrial economy. It is this eroding connectivity, both at home and abroad that we have to protect, to ensure that globalisation does not get stalled, so that opportunities are available to everyone who wants to strive and work hard. As we again know, sadly this pandemic seems to have provided an excuse to some people and to some leaders who are still inward looking or remain bigoted to forward their rightist agenda that promotes racism, hate and protectionism. Therefore, it is imperative that we counter this by staying connected any which way we can to ensure that we all prosper together in a world that moves towards becoming increasingly green, fair, open and equitable.

The other important element, which also stands badly affected by the pandemic is ‘productivity’. Today, as competition erodes, established supply chains get disrupted, travel gets restricted and workplaces struggle to remain inclusive, with it productivity in general also suffers. Given that Pakistanis thus far do not enjoy a high score card in any case on productivity per se, this could be a God-given opportunity for our young talent to go out there and make a mark for themselves and for their country by becoming more productive in whatever they choose to do. Unless we improve productivity, Pakistan will never come out of the poverty trap. By now, we all know the damage that is incurred on the long-term prospects of an economy by covering inflation-differentials through periodic currency devaluations and that the only way out of the poverty trap is to ensure that somehow incremental productivity consistently exceeds any inflation-differential, if present between the developing and the developed economies. For anyone in doubt, the ASEAN economies serve as a glaring example—and especially, China in recent years—of the wonders that a focus on productivity can bring to the fortunes of a country.

Today’s reality is that competition in the real world out there is heating up and the opportunities that are either waiting or being created can only be meaningfully capitalised by displaying a mix of strong connections and by gaining an edge in productivity. One prays that our young generation goes out there with a resolve not only to prudently grapple with the new challenges that have emerged afresh, but to also achieve the level of responsible economic excellence that regrettably, eluded ours!