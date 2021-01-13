Share:

KARAK - A policeman was shot dead in an attack on the security team of polio workers in Khyber Paktunkhwa's Karak area on Tuesday. Unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on the team, killing constable Junaidullah, a resident of Mianki. Junaidullah belonged to the Frontier Reserve Police. The police said an anti-polio team was vaccinating children in the area when they were attacked. The polio immunization drive has been stopped after the attack. In a second attack on a polio team in Upper Dir, a Levies officer was injured. The incident took place in a village near Sheringal, an administrative unit of Upper Dir district. A resident of Kando attacked the security team of the polio team with sticks and stones during an anti-polio campaign Sources said the accused were arrested on the spot and handed over to Sheringal police. Pakistan's first polio vaccination for 2021 started on January 11. The national polio immunization drive will last for five days and aims to vaccinate over 40 million children under the age of five across Pakistan.