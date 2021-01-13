Share:

Pakistan has reported 55 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 508,824. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 10,772 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,123 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 228,949 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 146,525 in Punjab 62,018 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 39,462 in Islamabad, 18,467 in Balochistan, 8,521 in Azad Kashmir and 4,882 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 4,323 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,730 in Sindh, 1,748 in KP, 447 in Islamabad, 235 in Azad Kashmir, 188 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 7,202,076 coronavirus tests and 39,450 in the last 24 hours. 464,950 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,366 patients are in critical condition.