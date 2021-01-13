Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday once again postponed indictment of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and others due to incomplete attendance of all accused in a reference pertaining to illegal award of advertising campaign contract.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference against former prime minister and PPP’s leader filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The judge said that the court was fixing a date of February for indictment.

On this occasion, the NAB requested the court to issue arrest warrants against former IT secretary Farooq Awan for continuously absent in the case and said that the accused was abroad since long time. The accused they alleged had been hiding deliberately and used to file exemption request on medical grounds, it added.

The court directed the investigating officer NAB and said that it would decide the matter after taking report from IO. The court also directed Yousuf Raza Gilani and others to appear before the court on next hearing date (February 3).

Court directs NAB to share copies of interim reference

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to share the copies of interim reference with the accused pertaining to Thatha Water Supply.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khand conducted hearing in graft reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others.

During the course of proceedings, NAB Prosecutor Irfan Bhola and NAB witness Zulfiqar Gupang appeared before the court. The defence lawyer adopted the stance that his clients were named in supplementary reference and its copies were shared with them. However, the copies of the interim reference were not provided yet, he said. At this, the court directed NAB to provide copies of the interim reference.

On the occasion, the defence lawyer also presented the death certificate of accused Ijaz Ahmed Memon, on which the court sought report from IO and adjourned the case till Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the same court adjourned hearing on Pink Residency reference connected with the fake accounts scam till today (Wednesday).