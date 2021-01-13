Share:

KARACHI - As many as 22 more patients of COVID-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,730 and 1,064 new cases emerged when12,566 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued on Tuesday. He added that 22 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,730 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. The CM said that 12,566 samples were tested against which 1,064 cases were diagnosed constituting 8.5 percent detection rate. He added that so far 2,511,315 tests have been conducted which detected 228,949 cases, of them 91.4 percent or 209,239 patients have recovered, including 2,312 overnight. Mr Shah said that currently 15,980 patients were under treatment, of them 15,061 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centres and 907 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 820 patients was stated to be critical, including 79 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 1,064 new patients, 845 have been detected from Karachi, including 314 from South, 289 from East, 84 from Central, 66 from Korangi, 60 from West and 32 from Malir. Hyderabad has 37 new cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 18, Badin, Kambar and Khairpur 16 each, Shikarpur and Tando Muhammad Khan 10 each, Jacobabad and Umerkot seven each, Jamshoro, Larkana, Sujawal and Sukkur 6 each, Ghotki, Naushehroferoze and Tando Allahyar five each, Thatta and Kashmore 2 each, Dadu and Sanghar one each. The CM urged people of the province to follow SOPs.