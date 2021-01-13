Share:

HAFIZABAD - District Election Commissioner Tanveer Ahmad has extended the date for registration of votes of Azad Jammu and Kashmir refugees till January 25.

He said that AJK refugees living in the district who had not yet registered as voters could get their votes registered by the extended date. Display centers had been set-up across the district and they could register their votes at the nearest centres before January 25.

Meanwhile, under the directive of PM Imran khan CM Punjab, the District Administration has setup a shelter house for the poor and shelterless people in the Jinnah Hall here.

Assistant Commissioner Hafizabad Dr. Asif Nawaz inaugurated to shelter house and took cooked food along with the poor and shelterless people in the Jinnah Hall. He said that quality cooked food and best quality bedding were being provided to the shelterless people. He further said that this was revolutionary step of the present government to provide shelter and cooked food to the poor and hapless people. Meanwhile, provincial Secretary Social Welfare and Bait-ul-mall Punjab Hassan Iqbal along with DC Hafizabad Naveed Shahzad Mirza and Social Welfare Officer Maida Ishtiaq inspected newly-constructed building of Dar-ul-Amaan at Hafizabad and expressed his satisfaction over the construction of the building by using standard material and directed the Social Welfare department to make the building functional immediately. The DC told the Secretary that the building had been provided all necessary facilities including electricity, gas, drinking water and other necessities. The building was completed by spending over one million rupees.

Meanwhile, secretary Regional/ District Transport Authority has impounded two vehicles for using LPG and imposed total fine of Rs. 24500/- to the drivers of ten dumpers for overloading. He has warned the transporters to desist from using LPG otherwise stern action would be taken against the violators of law.