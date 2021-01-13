Share:

KARACHI - Director General (DG), Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Major General Iftikhar Hasan Chaudhry on Tuesday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House Sindh. They discussed issues of mutual interests in detail. Governor Imran Ismail lauded the services of Pakistan Rangers Sindh for maintaining law and order situation in Sindh province, especially in Karachi. He said that the metropolis was economic hub of the country and its development was related to the better law and order situation. He said that the nation valued the sacrifices of the Rangers. On the occasion, DG Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hasan Chaudhry said that professional capabilities would be utilised to maintain law and order situation.