Islamabad - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday emphasised the need for providing marketable skills to persons with disabilities. Talking to National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Chairman, Syed Javed Hassan here, Dr. Alvi asked the NAVTTC to design special training modules for this purpose for differently-abled people and provide them skilled-based training so that they could contribute to the development of society. The President emphasised the need for financial inclusion of persons with disabilities as well as bringing them into mainstream of education system. He stressed the need for collaborative efforts by the federal and provincial governments as well as the civil society to work for the skills development of differently-abled people. He further asked for providing them skilled-based training so that they could contribute to the development of society. Chairman, NAVTTC, Syed Javed Hassan, gave a presentation on the initiatives, taken by NAVTCC, to create an enabling environment for PWDs. He highlighted that plans were afoot to provide marketable skills, high-technical training and assistive technology to differently-abled people. The President emphasised the need for financial inclusion of PWDs as well as bringing them into mainstream of education system.