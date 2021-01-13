Share:

Peshawar - Customs enforcement squad along with police and district administrations have launched a crackdown against smuggled petrol in the province.

A spokesman for customs said that 350 filling stations in the province had been identified for selling smuggled petrol. During the first phase of the crackdown in Peshawar, D.I. Khan, Bannu, Dir, Charsadda, Kohat, Kurram, Nowshera and Hangu, authorities concerned checked 80 filling stations, out of which 79 were sealed. The spokesman said that the filling station owners had been asked to produce necessary documents to prove wherefrom they had purchased the petrol. Also, a control room has been set up for either selling smuggled petrol or lacking the documents required.