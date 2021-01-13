Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and the Engineering Development Board (EDB) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) which is aimed at developing engineering goods and services sectors. Chairman EDB Almas Hyder and Chairman PBC Saquib Shirazi signed the document on behalf of their respective organisations at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. CEO EDB, team members from both organisations and business community was also present. Speaking on the occasion, Almas Hyder, who is also former LCCI President, said that both the organizations will work together for supporting the indigenous engineering sector to tap the potential of international trade in engineering goods and services. He said that the global engineering sector presents a huge potential as Pakistan only tap 0.04% of the approx 9 trillion USD exports segment. He said that this exercise will create wealth for the country and increase per capita income. “If we ever want to reach 10,000 USD per capita or above, then agriculture and textile alone will not take us there. Engineering is the only sector which can race to a 5 billion USD export target in the next three years from its current base of approx 1.6 billion USD, taking Pakistan total exports to above 35 billion USD”, he added. He further stated that EDB wants to evolve a policy framework in collaboration with the PBC, Chambers of Commerce & Associations and the MoU is an initiative in this regard. Saquib Shirazi said that this working relationship will boost the image of Pakistan and contribute towards improving the domestic market and exports by expansion of this value-added sector. CEO EDB highlighted the objectives of establishing this general framework to facilitate cooperation between both organizations in specific sectors and complement each other’s efforts in order to promote development of the engineering industrial sector of Pakistan and to make it the driving force of economic development. He further briefed that the sectors for which the parties have initially agreed to work jointly include; power & energy, capital goods, pumps & motors, surgical & medical devices, cutlery & kitchenware, sanitary fittings, domestic appliances, fans (domestic & industrial), construction and building materials. The collaboration will focus on conducting sectoral and market expansion studies, identifying technology acquisition requirements for increasing productivity of the sectors, and determining certification and standards requirements of the industry, along with working for capacity building and skill development of the SME sectors.