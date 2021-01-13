Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police detained employee and owner of two illegal private housing societies under 16 Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) here on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Chaudhry Nahim Ijaz, Director Blue World City, and Tahir Aziz, owner of Abdullah City, they said. Both the accused were sent to Adiala Jail for seven days.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq issued detention orders for two accused on request of Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin Ahmed, sources said. Earlier, Chontra police arrested the duo and locked them up behind the bars under sections 107/151 of CrPc for creating mess, misbehaving with AC Saddar and hurling threats at each other during an inquiry held by SP Saddar in a land dispute at Chakri. A police team had produced the accused before court of area magistrate. The court granted bails to both accused against surety bonds. In the meanwhile, police detained the accused under 16 MPO and sent them to Adiala Jail for seven days.