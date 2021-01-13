Share:

Mardan - DPO Dr Zahidullah Khan on Tuesday distributed cheques among 123 children of police martyrs in the district.

Addressing the ceremony, DPO Zahidullah Khan said that cheques were meant for educational scholarships worth Rs4.4 million for the children of police martyrs in Mardan district.

“These are annual scholarships and it is our responsibility to help them because they lost their breadwinners for the sake of protection of people’s lives and property,” the DPO said.

He said that hopefully, the scholarships would continue and help the families of the martyrs to education their children in a proper way.