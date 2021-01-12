Share:

LAHORE-Opener Sahibzada Farhan scored a sensational 155 to help Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chase down 378 runs against Balochistan while Asif Ali’s smashing ton helped Northern beat Southern Punjab in the Servis Tyres-powered Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament 2020-21 third-round matches in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to PCB spokesman, Balochistan batsmen made full use of their captain Imran Farhat’s decision to bat first on another batting friendly track at the State Bank Stadium. Opener Bismillah Khan led the way with an innings of 92 off 90 balls that laid the foundations of Balochistan’s imposing 377-6. Middle-order batsman Awais Zia (66 off 61 balls) and Akbar-ur-Rehman (55 off 42 balls) maintained the high scoring rate. Imran made a captain’s contribution by scoring 77 off 68 balls. Ayaz Tasawar scored a brisk unbeaten 38 off 16 balls. Irfanullah Shah and Arshad Iqbal took two wickets each for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sahibzada Farhan produced a sensational 155 off 135 balls to spearhead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s stunning chase. Farhan added 185 runs for the third-wicket with Kamran Ghulam, who contributed 81 off 68 balls to set the base for the chase. Batting at number eight, captain Khalid Usman scored 56 off 33 balls while off-spinner Sajid Khan struck unbeaten 27 to ensure their side’s thrilling win with only four balls and two wickets to spare. For Balochistan, Taj Wali took four wickets while Umaid Asif took two.

SCORES IN BRIEF

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA 378-8, 49.4 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 155, Kamran Ghulam 81, Khalid Usman 56; Taj Wali 4-74, Umaid Asif 2-54) beat BALOCHISTAN 377-6, 50 overs (Bismillah Khan 92, Imran Farhat 77, Awais Zia 66, Akbar-ur-Rehman 55; Irfanullah Shah 2-65, Arshad Iqbal 2-79) by 2 wickets.

NORTHERN 306-9, 50 overs (Asif Ali 127, M Nawaz 52; M Ilyas 4-61, Zahid Mahmood 2-43) beat SOUTHERN PUNJAB 249 all out, 45.2 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 139, Sohaib Maqsood 40; M Ismail 3-47, M Nawaz 2-21) by 57 runs.

SINDH 289-4, 46.5 overs (Khurram Manzoor 119, Saud Shakeel 58; Bilal Asif 1-41, Hasan Ali 1-56) beat CENTRAL PUNJAB 287 all out, 48.2 overs (Ali Zaryab 68, Tayyab Tahir 52, Hasan Ali 44; Mohammad Umar 4-59, Saud Shakeel 2-34, Anwar Ali 2-48) by 6 wickets.