The federal government is said to introduce a national helpline service across the country in phases to provide immediate assistance to citizens in case of any emergency.

The four-digit helpline number will be linked to all federal, provincial agencies, police, law enforcement, hospitals, rescue and other relief and emergency services. It will be set up by the Ministry of Information Technology and will be fully developed by IT and telecom experts at the national level. The helpline's main desk will be based in Islamabad, whereas separate desks will be set up in every district.

The helpline will be enabled with an automated system to liaise with other agencies and provide assistance. A high-level committee will be set up to oversee the federal helpline, which will include representatives from the federal, provincial and other agencies. Moreover, the helpline aims to provide assistance in emergencies from security agencies, hospitals, fire brigade stations, relief agencies, bomb disposal squads, ambulance services, rescue agencies and other essential support service agencies.

Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq said that "People can call on the helpline number from anywhere from home, a public place, road, train, highway or any other place in any area in case of emergency." He said the helpline will help with fire related incidents, hospitalisation, security, crime prevention, rescue and other matters. In case of being notified of a emergency, the central control room will get in touch with the desk of the concerned district from where the immediate help will be provided by contacting a relevant aid agency.

According to the federal minister, the helpline will be launched in Islamabad in the first phase, followed by Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar. After this pilot phase, it will be introduced on a national level. "We will try to set up this helpline across the country in the next one to two years," the IT minister added.